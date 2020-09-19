Reverend Canon Marie Rowley-Brooke, Latteragh

Holly Cottage, Sallypark, Latteragh, Nenagh.

Peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Milford Hospice after the final chapter in a long illness that she bore with fortitude and often good humour. Deeply missed by her heartbroken husband Patrick and cherished family of Myles, Cassa, Naoise, Nicola, Roisin and Darren. Her beloved grandchildren Mia, Roisingrace and Caitlin.

Funeral arrangements later.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence