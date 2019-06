Kilburry, Cloneen and formerly of the Diocese of Tyler, Dallas

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 5 o’clock with prayers at 8.30.

Requiem Mass on Thursday in The Church Of The Nativity, Cloneen at 11 o’clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

House private on Thursday morning please.