The Presbytery, Clonmel Road, Cahir and formerly of Lauragh, Cappagh, Co Waterford.

Former Parish Priest of St. Mary’s, Clonmel and Stradbally, Co. Waterford.

Reposing at the Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford on Tuesday from 4 o’clock with Rosary at 6 followed by removal at 7pm to St. James’s Church, Ballinameela, Co Waterford.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 o’clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.