Rena Nuvoloni (nee Ryan), Dublin & Two Mile Borris

Ongar, Dublin 15 and Two Mile Borris, Thurles.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.

After a long illness bravely borne.

Predeceased by her father Gus.

Will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family; devoted husband Marco, daughters Alva and Amelie, mother Kathleen, brothers Richard and John, nephews, nieces, sisters in law Soney, Mandy and Monica, brother in law Stefano, mother in law Maureen and father in law Carlo, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and many good friends.

Following government guidelines Rena’s funeral is private.

Requiem Mass on Monday 1st March in St James Church, Two Mile Borris at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Two Mile Borris Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Center.

Rena and Marco valued every day of her life so much that they wish everyone to stay safe during this pandemic.

The mass can be viewed here.

