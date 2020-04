Fr Sheehy Terrace, Clonmel.

A private Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday at 1.00pm in Saints Peter & Paul’s Church, Clonmel.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the livestream service at churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Enquiries to Condons Funeral Directors please.