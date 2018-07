Kilburry, Cloneen, Clonmel.

Reposing in Brett’s Funeral Home, Mullinahone on Tuesday from 5pm with prayers at 8.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 o’clock in The Church of The Nativity, Cloneen followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations if desired to the Parkinson’s Association Ireland.

House private on Wednesday morning please.