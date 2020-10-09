Phyllis Connery nee O’Meara, Clonmel

Heywood Close, Clonmel.

Phyllis passed away peacefully at home on Friday morning surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her daughter Sally Drohan, she will be sadly missed by her husband Neddy, sons Michael and Edward, daughters Mary and Catherine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Ena, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Monday at 12 noon.

Those who cannot attend can watch on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence