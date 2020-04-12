Phyl Shine ‘nee’ O’Brien, Cahir

Barrack Street, Cahir
Phyl’s funeral will take place privately, according to Government guidelines, on Monday at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Cahir.
Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
A Memorial Mass will be arranged at a later date.
Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for Phyl’s family in the condolence section of RIP.ie or send condolences in the normal manner.
Inquiries to Condon’s Funeral Directors, Cahir.