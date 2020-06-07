Philomena (Phyllis) O’Connell (nee Treacy)

Redmondstown, Clonmel, and formerly Ballymartin, Borris, Co Carlow.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private Funeral Mass will be held in St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown on Tuesday.

Those who cannot attend can watch live at 12 noon via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul and then clicking on the tab “Powerstown”.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to Condon’s Funeral Directors.

