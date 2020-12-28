Philomena ‘Phil’ Phelan, Cashel & Cahir

Philomena (Phil) Phelan (nee Nugent)

Carron, Cashel and formerly of Kilmoyler, Cahir, Co. Tipperary, December 27th 2020, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy and sister of the late Matt, Margaret and Kitty English. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Pat, Tony, David and Martin, daughters-in-law Margaret, Jan, Gráinne and Rosaleen, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 Philomena’s Funeral takes place privately and can be viewed on Tuesday at 11.30am on http://funeralslive.ie/philomena-phelan/

