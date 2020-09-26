Philomena (Phil) McNamara, Birr

Philomena (Phil) McNamara (née Fitzgerald)

Elmgrove, Birr, Co. Offaly and formerly 5 Susanville Road, Drumcondra, Dublin, (peacefully) at home in the loving care of her family.

Funeral to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr on Monday at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Funeral will be held in accordance with current Government and HSE restrictions. Anyone who wishes to leave a message of condolence is invited to do so in the condolence section below.

