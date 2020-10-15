Philomena O’Donnell, Ballypatrick

The Paddocks, Ballypatrick, Clonmel, on the 14th October 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Daughter of the late Vincent and Mary O’Donnell and sister of the late Bernard. Very deeply regretted by her loving sisters Claire O’Donnell, Gretta (Barrett), and Vera (Snowdon), brother-in-law Edward Snowdon, niece, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Philomena’s Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon in St. John the Baptist Church, Kilcash.

Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Due to Government restriction numbers are limited to 25 people in the Church. House strictly private.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence