Philip “Phillie” O’Dwyer, Clonmel

Connolly Park and formerly Glenegad Road, Clonmel.

Phillie passed away peacefully (in his 96th year) in the tender care of the staff of St Anthony’s Unit, Clonmel on Saturday surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his wife Peg, daughter Alice and son-in-law Patsy, he will be sadly missed by his daughters Agnes (Pollard), Margaret (Dolan) and Breda (Murphy), sons-in-law Gerry, Seamus and Paddy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Tuesday at 12 o’clock.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

