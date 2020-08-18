Philip (Phil) Quinlan, Borris in Ossory

Ballinla, Balloughmore, Borris in Ossary, Co Laois

Died 17th Aug 2020, peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

A Private Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday in St Molua’s Church Ballaghmore with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid 19 directive numbers are limited in the church but other people observing social distancing guidelines can attend outside or in the Cemetery.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence