Philip (Phil) O’Dwyer, Thurles

Willowmere drive, Thurles and formerly Coolahulla, Thurles.

He passed away on March 4th, 2021.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.15 from his residence to The Cathedral of the Assumption Thurles arriving at 10.30 for private funeral mass at 11 o’clock followed by private cremation at Little Island Crematorium.

No flowers please.

Donations if desired to Alzeimer society Ireland.

House private please.

Philips funeral mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence