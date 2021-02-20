Philip (Phil) Kelly, Limerick & Ballinahinch

Gardenhill, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick and formerly of Ballinahinch, Co. Tipperary.

19th February 2021, in the loving care of Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport.

Beloved husband of the late Marie. Sadly missed by his loving sons Shane and Paul, daughters in law Rachael and Annemarie, grandchildren Sophia, Eóghan and Mia, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Arriving on Monday, 22nd February, at St. Joseph’s Church Castleconnell, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM.

Burial afterwards in Ballinahinch Cemetery, travelling via Daly’s Cross and Gardenhill.

Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

Family flowers only, please.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence