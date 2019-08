Slievenamon View, Kilsheelan, Clonmel.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday evening from 4.00pm to 8.00pm.

Removal on Thursday morning to St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to C-Saw, Clonmel. House private on Thursday morning please.