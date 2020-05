Bulfin Crescent, Nenagh.

Due to Goverment advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral mass will take place this Saturday morning at 10 o’clock in St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on nenaghparish.ie or on Radio at 106.2 Fm.