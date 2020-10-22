Philip F. Ryan, Cashel

Freighduff, Cashel.

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 strictly family only Funeral Mass takes place on Friday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan at 11.30am.

It can be viewed on http://funeralslive.ie/philip-ryan/

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

