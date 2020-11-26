Phil Ryan (Raymond), Thurles & Rossmore

Phil Ryan (Raymond)

Kavanagh Place, Thurles (formerly Stouke, Rossmore}.

25-11-2020. Phil, predeceased by his parents Sonny and Alice, deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, daughters Ailis, Ellen and Corrie, sons Philip and Stiofan, grandchildren, sons-in-law Willie, Stephen and Robbie, daughters-in-law Rachel and Ciara, his sister Anne, brothers Noel, John, Mike, Donie, Peter, Ollie and Eddie. brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Following Government guidelines on public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. Phil’s remains will arrive at The Cathedral of the Assumption on Sunday morning at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial after Mass in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Numbers are restricted to 25 family members in The Cathedral.

Mass can be viewed live at thurlesparish.ie

