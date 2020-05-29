Phil Reddin, neé Shanahan, Dublin and Thurles

Whitehall Dublin, and formerly of Mitchel Street, Thurles.

Predeceased by her husband John, sisters Mary, Bridget and Olive and her brothers Denis and Michael. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken sons Mark and Michael, daughter Caroline and grandchildren, and her sisters Rose, Carmel, Bernie and brothers, Martin, Patrick and John, and her nieces and nephews.

A memorial mass to celebrate Phil’s life will take place at a later date.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence