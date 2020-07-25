Phil Blake, Moyne

Moyneard, Moyne, Thurles.

Peacefully at Nenagh Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Josephine, sons Michael and Paddy, daughters Margaret (Macnamee) and Joanne (O’Callaghan), grand-children, Jamie, Mary, Hannah and Fintan, sister Teresa Coffey, daughter-in-law Martina, sons-in-law Tom and Garry, brothers-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Due to government guidelines a private family mass will take place on Monday July 27th in St. Mary’s Church, Moyne at 11.30 AM, followed by interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Moyne.

The mass can be viewed live on https://player.twitch.tv/?channel=moyneparish&parent=www.starsystems.ie

