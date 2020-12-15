Peter Paul O’Dwyer, Clonmel

Peter Paul O’Dwyer

Ballingarrane, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, 13th December 2020 peacefully at home.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Catherine, daughters Mary and Gemma, sons John, Michael, Martin, Peter and Joseph, daughters-in-law Marion, Debbie and Ann, son-in-law Gary, John’s Partner Grainne, grandchildren, brother, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Peter Rest in Peace.

In accordance with current Government guidelines, numbers are limited to 50 people in the Church. Peter’s Funeral cortège will arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown at 12.45 pm on Wednesday for Funeral Mass at 1pm, which may be watched live via the St. Mary’s Parish Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

We thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time. Please leave your personal message for Peter’s family on the condolence section below.

House Private Please.

