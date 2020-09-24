Peter Greene, Nenagh

Peter Greene

Hamilton Drive, Nenagh and St. Conlon’s Home, died 24th September 2020, peacefully, in University Hospital Limerick, predeceased by his beloved wife Maureen and his parents Peter and Kathleen Greene. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, Tony, Kevin, David and Gerard, sisters May, Kathleen and Brenda, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions Peter’s Funeral Mass for family and friends will take place on Saturday 26th in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 11 o’clock followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend, but are unable to do, so can take part in the ceremony on the parish church live stream service on, www.nenaghparish.ie

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence