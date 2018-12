Late of 44 Newton Road, Rostrevor, Co. Down and formerly of Monadiha, Rathcormack, Carrick on Suir, Co Waterford.

Reposing at his home in Monadiha, on Sunday from 6pm-8pm.

Funeral mass on Monday in the Sacred Heart Church, Rathcormack, at 11am followed by private cremation.

House private until 6pm Sunday.

Letters and photos of Pete addressed to his two sons can be left in the box at the home and in the church.