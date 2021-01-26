Percy Roche, Nenagh, Kilmallock and Thomastown

Carrigatoher, Nenagh, and formerly Martinstown, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick and Stoneyford, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny.

January 25th 2021, peacefully at home.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughter Katherine (Grace), sons John & Rory, son-in-law Sean, his adored grandchildren Eva and Conor, sister Kathleen (Dunphy), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace

Due to the current government best practice guidelines, Percy’s funeral, which will be confined to family and close friends only, will arrive Wednesday the 27th for 12 noon requiem Mass at Our Lady of The Assumption Church, Martinstown with burial afterwards to Kilbreedy cemetery, Martinstown.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy’s Funeral Directors, Kilmallock.

Percy’s family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding during this difficult time.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence