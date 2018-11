Wilderness Grove and Melview Nursing Home, Clonmel.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5 o’clock with removal at 7.30 to the Church of the Resurrection.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 10.30 followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Family Carers Ireland.