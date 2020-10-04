Peggy (Margaret) Kelly, nee O’Brien, Clonmel and Mount Mellary

Middlequarter, Newcastle, Clonmel and formerly of Mount Mellary, who passed away after a short illness in the tender care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital.

Predeceased by her loving husband Johnny, daughter Anne, son Liam and grandson Adam. She will be very sadly missed by her children John, Jimmy, Mary, Paddy, Diane (Cotter) and Martina (Meagher), her grandchildren Rachel, Nadine, Aoife, Liam, Paddy, Johnny, Jessica, James, Dylan, Nicole and Alex, her greatgrandchildren Molly and Sebastian, her sister Nora (Lonergan), brothers-in-law Tommy and Mickey, daughters-in-law Margo and Geraldine and sons-in-law James and Anthony, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Removal to the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle, arriving at 11am for Requiem Mass on Monday, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

