Sue Ryder Stream, Limerick Road, Nenagh and late of Merton Hall, Borrisokane.

Reposing at her brother Peadar’s home in Lisgarode, Killruane on Monday evening from 4:15 with removal at 7:15 to SS Michael & John’s Church, Cloughjordan arriving at 8pm.

Funeral mass on Tuesday at 12 noon and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.