Callista, Dromineer, Nenagh.

Reposing at her residence in Dromineer (Eircode E45R633) on Friday between 3pm and 8pm. Funeral arriving on Saturday to St Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 11.45am for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Followed by burial in Dromineer Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice Homecare Team and Nenagh Daycare Centre.

House private on Saturday morning please.