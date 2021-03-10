Paul Dillon, Clonmel

Bianconi Drive, Clonmel.

9th March 2021, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family.

(Predeceased by his wife Helen, daughter Pauline and grandson Shane)

Very deeply regretted by his loving son Mark, daughters Valerie and Joan, sons-in-law Willie, Joe and Mikey, daughter-in-law Karen, grandchildren great-grandchildren, brother Teddy, sister Kathleen, Helen and Vera, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Paul Rest in Peace

Due to Government restrictions numbers are limited to 10 in the Church.

Paul’s Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday morning at 11.30am in St Oliver’s Church with burial after in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

