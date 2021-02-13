Paul Collins, Waterford & Clonmel

South Parade Waterford and late of St. Kevin’s Old Bridge, Clonmel.

Died February 10th 2021

Predeceased by his wife Bridie and brother Ralph. Paul will be sadly missed by his daughter Ruth, son Raphael, brother Michael, son-in-law Paul, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

To view Pauls funeral Mass on Monday 15th February at 10.30am log on to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uc1RsnlDzuA&feature=youtu.be.

Paul’s funeral cortege will pass his home on Monday 15th February at 11.30am on route to St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel.

Due to recent H.S.E. guidelines regarding funeral gathering’s, Paul’s funeral will be private for immediate family.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to current restrictions; we suggest using the online condolences page below to offer your sympathies.

Thank you for your consideration and cooperation at this difficult time.

