Patsy Hickey, Clonmel

Highfield Grove, Clonmel.

A private family funeral mass will take place on Friday afternoon in St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown at 2 o’clock followed by private cremation at the Island Crematorium.

Those who would have liked to attend but can take part in the ceremony

on the church live stream service www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie

No flowers please – donations to South Tipperary Hospice if desired.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence