Patrick Wall, Clonmel & Cashel

Marlfield, Clonmel.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Wall, Marlfield Arch, Marlfield, Clonmel and formerly Cashel, Co Tipperary.

Paddy passed away unexpectedly at South Tipperary General Hospital on Saturday afternoon.

A former member of the Defence Forces, he will be sadly missed by his wife Marie, sons Patrick & Kieran, daughters Geraldine & Patsy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Kathleen (McMahon), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Thursday at 12.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

A private cremation will take place afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Cork at 3.00pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary General Hospital Coronary Care Unit.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends.

For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

