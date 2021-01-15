Patrick “Patsy” Ryan (Bishop), Thurles

St Columba Terrace, Bohernanave, Thurles

Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Peggy, sons Thomas, Patrick and Richard, daughter Ann, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Maureen, Claire and Fiona, son-in-law Eugene, brother P.J., sisters Teresa and Biddie, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Following government guidelines Patsy’s funeral cortége will leave his residence on Sunday 17th January at 10.15am, via Railway Station Bridge, to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 10.30am, for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

Numbers are limited to 10 family members in the Church.

The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie

House private please.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence