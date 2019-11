Patrick ‘Patsy’ Hoolan,

Clashagad, Roscrea and Dunkerrin, Offaly.

Reposing in St Patrick’s Funeral Home, Dunkerrin on Thursday from 5pm with removal at 7.15pm arriving in St Mary’s Church, Dunkerrin at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery. Please note the church and funeral home are located off Exit 23 of the M7.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Offaly Palliative Care.