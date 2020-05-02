Patrick (Patsy) Casey, Cahir

Skeheenarinky, Burncourt, Cahir.

Due to the Covid-19 and the HSE restrictions Patsy’s Mass will be for family members only in Kilbehenny Church at 11am on Monday.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

For those who would have liked to attend but are unable to do so due to current restrictions, please use the condolences section on RIP.ie to leave a message.

The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult and sad time.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate Patsy’s life will be held at a later date.