Patrick (Pat) O’Dwyer, Holycross

Patrick (Pat) O’Dwyer

Killeenyarda, Holycross, and formerly of Levenshulme, Manchester and Rosnacanee, Drombane. Peacefully.

Pat’s funeral mass for family and friends will take place on Friday 21st August in Holycross Abbey at 11.30am followed by burial in Kilvalure Cemetery Drombane.

In keeping with Government guidelines on social distancing the mass will be limited to 50 people.

Those who are unable to attend can view the ceremony on the church live stream service https://www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey

