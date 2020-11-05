Patrick (Pat) O’Brien, Cloneen

Garrankyle, Cloneen

On Wednesday November 4th 2020, in the kind care of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Helen, sons Micko, Bill and Hugh, sisters Maureen, Margaret and Josephine, brothers Edward and James, grandchildren Sarah, Alice, Lauren, Irene and Liam, daughters in law Kathleen and Giada, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

In accordance with present Covid 19 regulations, the Funeral will be for family only. The Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Nativity, Cloneen, on Friday November 6th 2020, at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

