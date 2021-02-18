Patrick ‘Pat’ Morris, Annagh (Rathcabbin)

Patrick ‘Pat’ Morris

Annagh, Birr, Co. Offaly. Formerly of Carrickmines, Dublin.

Funeral mass will take place in Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church Rathcabbin at 3pm on Friday followed by burial in Bonoham cemetery, Rathcabbin.

House strictly private (due to Covid-19 restrictions)

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

Due to Covid-19 strict Protocols are in place.

Churches are limited as to the number of persons in attendance at funerals, with no shaking of hands or contact of any kind.

Persons willing to offer condolences, please do so at the bottom of this page.

The family will arrange a memorial Mass in the future for all your intentions.

