Patrick ‘Pat’ Harrington, Thurles & Skibbereen

Patrick ‘Pat’ Harrington

Tarmon Drive, Thurles and formerly Newcourt, Church Cross, Skibbereen.

25-02-2021. Pat, predeceased by his beloved wife Ann, brothers Bertie and Michael, sister Eileen and his great grandson Ryder Paul. He will be sadly missed by his sons Gerard, Denis and Paul, daughters-in-law Margaret, Clare and Jeannie, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and a wide circle of neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Following Government guidelines due to covid restrictions a private family funeral will take place.

Pat’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Sunday morning at 10.15am to arrive at The Cathedral of the Assumption for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial after Mass in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live at thurlesparish.ie

