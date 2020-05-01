Patrick (Pat) Dunne, Nenagh

Patrick (Pat) Dunne

21 Ballygraigue Court, Nenagh & late of Nenagh Cycles

May 1st 2020. Peacefully in the loving care of Milford care centre & ULH.

Beloved son of Patrick & Eithne (St.Conlin’s road, Nenagh). Deeply regretted by his loving parents , brother’s Andrew, John, & Ronan, sister’s in law Tricia & Tracey, uncle’s, aunt’s , nephew’s, nieces, relatives and many friends. R.I.P.

Due to HSE guidelines the funeral will be private to the immediate family. We suggest using the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies.

Funeral will leave his parents house in St Conlin’s road Nenagh on Saturday afternoon at 3pm for Shannon crematorium for private cremation. If people would like to line the route from the house to the Dapp Inn roundabout to show their sympathies observing social distancing at all times.