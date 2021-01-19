Patrick “Pa” Commins, Waterford and Grangemockler

Decies Avenue, Lismore Lawn, Waterford and formerly of Grangemockler, Co Tipperary.

Monday 18th January 2021.

Predeceased by his wife Margo, his parents Patrick and Catherine and brother Tom. Loving father of David, Angela and Adrian. Will be sadly missed by his brother John, sisters Bridget and Elizabeth (Mary), daughter-in-law Susan, Angela’s partner Bill, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May Patrick Rest in Peace

Patrick’s Funeral will pass his residence on Wednesday at 9.30am on route to St. Paul’s Church, Lisduggan for private mass on arrival, followed by burial in Piltown Cemetery.

To view Patrick’s Mass please follow the link below at 10.00am on Wednesday

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-paul-s

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and burial will be limited to 10 people and private to the immediate family. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

