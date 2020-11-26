Patrick (Pat) Burke, Fethard and Cloneen

Sean Líne, Fethard and formerly from Cloran, Cloneen.

November 25th 2020; pre deceased by his brothers John and Michael, deeply regretted by his sisters Nellie, Brigit and Mary, his brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, at 11 o’clock followed by burial in the Old Cemetery , Cloneen.

In accordance with HSE and Government regulations, Pat’s Funeral Mass will be restricted to family only . It can be viewed online at parishchurch.net.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence