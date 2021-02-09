Patrick ‘Paddy’ Tobin, Kilcash

Patrick (Paddy) Tobin

Lisbalting, Kilcash, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Pre-deceased by his brothers, Paddy, in his 95th year, passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital on Monday. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, wife Nora, son Jerome, grandsons Zachary (and partner Jill), Yahsin (and wife Raissa), great-grand-daughter Zaya, sister Eileen (O’Donnell), brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St John the Baptist Church, Kilcash at 12.00 noon on Thursday.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends.

For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page, or in the section below.

Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

