No 1, Knockanpierce, Nenagh.

Reposing at Ryan’ Funeral Home, Nenagh on Friday evening from 5 to 7 o’ clock.

Remains arriving to St Mary’s of the Rosary church, Nenagh on Saturday for requiem mass at 12 noon.

Followed by burial afterwards in Lisboney new cemetery

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Suaimhneas Nenagh or the Irish Parkinsons society.