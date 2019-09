Gortlandroe, Nenagh, and formerly of Gortmore, Carrigatoher, Nenagh.

Reposing on Wednesday evening at Keller’s Funeral Home Nenagh from 5:30 until 8 o’clock, followed by removal to St Mary of the Rosary Church Nenagh, arriving at 8:30.

Funeral mass on Thursday at 10 o’clock, with burial afterwards in Ballinaclough Cemetery.

No flowers please. Donation to the Parkinsons Association of Ireland and Friends of Nenagh Hospital.