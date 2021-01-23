Patrick ‘Paddy’ Russell, Mullinahone

Patrick (Paddy) Russell

Ballydonnell, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, 22nd January 2021, in the loving care of the staff at Bailey House Killenaule and Fenor Hill Nursing Home, Urlingford in his 88th year.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Susan (Cardiff, Wales), brothers; John and Michael, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass on Sunday January 24th at 11am in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Drangan with burial afterwards in The Assumption Cemetery, Drangan.

For those wishing to view and participate in the funeral service via online stream : www.youtube.com/c/BrendanKerins/live

Those wishing to leave messages of support for the family may do so in the condolence section below.

In keeping with government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid-19 a maximum of 10 people are allowed in the church.

