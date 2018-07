Elm Park, Birr, Co. Offaly.

Reposing at his residence on Friday from 3pm – 8pm.

Removal on Saturday to St. Brendan’s Church, Birr for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care, University College Hospital, Galway. Family time after 8pm on Friday please.