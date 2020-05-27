Patrick (Paddy) Morgan, Ballycommon

Patrick (Paddy) Morgan

Rockford, Ballycommon, Nenagh, Tipperary.

(Retired P&T) Peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Pre-deceased by Tess & Esther, brother Mick and sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving familyNoreen (Kennedy), Anthony, Teresa (Morgan-Langton), Patrick, James and Trish (O’Shea). Brothers Thomas and Billy, sister Margaret. Grandchildren Stephen, Colleen, Teresa, Mandy, Gillian, Dani, Hannah, Sam, Charlize, Callum and Josh. Great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law and sisters in law. Nephews, nieces cousins relatives kind neighbours and many friends. May Paddy Rest In Peace.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral mass will take place this Friday morning at Carrig Church.

The funeral cortege will pause at his home in Rockford at approx 12 o’clock followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery at 12.30

We suggest using the condolence section below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

